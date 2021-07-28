THE RSC'S Rooftop Restaurant in Stratford has been closed on a temporary basis while staff self-isolate.

Just two weeks after the venue re-opened with a new summer menu on offer, the doors have once again closed while PCR tests are carried out and staff self-isolate for the required ten days.

It's understood a deep clean of the area has been done.

The temporary closure to the Rooftop Restaurant does not affect additional catering facilities at the theatre site and outdoor performances of The Comedy of Errors in the Garden Theatre continue.

The RSC apologised for any inconvenience caused and will attempt to contact theatre goers who have booked tables at the restaurant.

It's hoped the restaurant will re-open on or around 1st August.