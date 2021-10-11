Roof fire at Stag's Head pub in Wellesbourne

Crews from across the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have overnight been tackling a fire at a pub in Wellesbourne.

The remains of the 17th century pub (52126122)

The thatched roof of The Stag’s Head pub caught fire in the early hours of this morning (Monday) and fire crews were called to the scene just after 1.30am.

Kenilworth fire service attended the incident along with six other fire engines and a turntable ladder.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service said: “The incident will be ongoing for most of the day with crews ensuring all hot spots have been extinguished.”