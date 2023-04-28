Romans set to return to Tiddington as village celebrates its ancient past

THE Romans are coming back to Tiddington, but this time it’ll be a picnic.

The village is re-discovering its roots with a re-enactment and new road signs to show off its colourful past.

As a reminder that the Romans settled there almost two thousand years ago, Tiddington’s new village signs carry a reminder to ‘drive carefully’ and a picture of a Roman helmet with the words: ‘Since 47 AD’.

The new sign for Tiddington.

And this Saturday [April 29] a Roman re-enactment at Alveston Primary school playing fields will offer residents a chance to learn more about their village’s history.

Re-enactment group the Vicus will set up a ‘living history encampment’ to demonstrate how local Iron Age and Roman people lived in the first century AD.

This will show everyday life, such as Roman cooking, through to combat and archery.

Paul Tomlinson, project leader at Tiddington Village Residents Association, said: “I started asking villagers if they knew about the history of the village and virtually nobody did.

“Yet they pass over a Roman road every day of their lives, as the long straight of Tiddington Road was a Roman camp and the angled roads at each end were the camp exits.”

He added: “When I put the idea of the enactment to the school as a way of showing children this history, they were as keen as mustard.

“We’re encouraging residents, especially families and children, to come along and perhaps bring a picnic.”

Mr Tomlinson spotted the Vicus Society in action at Lunt Roman Fort in Baginton near Stoneleigh.

The Residents Association also circulated a newsletter with information about the village’s history, drawing on Alveston author Brian Johnson’s book Just Six Square Miles.

After landing in Kent, the Romans moved north and west, reaching the Midlands around AD 47 and building many roads including the one from the Fosseway to Alcester and crossing the Avon by a ford at Streetford, now Clopton Bridge.

The military stayed in the area until about AD 70 but it wasn’t until 1924 that the first Roman remains were found in Tiddington.

The enactment, which runs from 10am-4pm this Saturday at Alveston Primary school in Knights Lane, is open to all Tiddington and Alveston residents.