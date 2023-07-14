Romans row to victory as 24 teams compete in Stratford Fun Regatta

THE new King was in Stratford at the weekend… and so were some superheroes, a group of Romans and some women wearing flamingos on her heads.

Stratford Boat Club’s Fun Regatta returned to the River Avon on Saturday (8th July) with 24 crews of four competing in the races after just three hours of training.

Above, Meander Club crew of Romans including Chris Dunn, Carl Berrisford-Murray and Jon Francis rowed with their friend Stuart Smith (not pictured) to victory on Saturday. Below, the winners with mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe.

The event, as the name makes clear, is all about the fun side of rowing… and some brilliant fancy dress (hence the flamingo headwear) was on show from crews made from businesses, clubs and friends from around the Stratford area.

As well as Roman legionnaires, there were crews in Hawaiian shirts, women from Wilmcote dressed as swans, colourful hippies and a team with Mohican hairstyles.

An all-female crew of superheroes may have arguably had an unfair advantage, but we were informed they promised not to use their superpowers, while King Charles III’s boat failed to take another crown (he already has enough)… that honour went to Meander Club, which was powered by the Romans, with Never Mind the Rollocks runners-up.

Stratford Boat Club fun regatta on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Oarsome Foursome took the fancy dress prize with their superhero costumes.

Fun Regatta organiser Chris Belcher said: “We were heartened by the huge numbers who came to watch, cheer the competitors on and enjoy the spectacle even though the weather wasn’t ideal. It may not have been Henley Royal Regatta but we like to think that it was more fun to watch.”

Originally called the Pubs and Clubs Regatta, the event raises funds for the club to buy boats and equipment for adaptive athletes.

The Oarsome Foursome Zoe Bradley, Sabrina Candelas, Holly Jackson and Nicole Harrison was the best fancy dress winner.

The crews were each given a cox before the races started at 9am – the victors were crowned in the late afternoon by Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe.

Boat club chairman Dawson Curnock added: “The wait was worth it. A fun day was had by all and Stratford Boat Club was happy to contribute to the vitality and atmosphere of the town and give visitors and residents a cause for celebration.”

You can buy copies of the Herald’s photographs from here

Left, Catherine Craven rowed was part of the Oar Right Now crew at Stratford Boat Club’s Fun Regatta on Saturday.

It was hats off to the Tiddington neighbours crew of Beck Sidwell, Ellie Hodges, Michelle Trinder and Jo Tidman in their Anchor Management boat.

