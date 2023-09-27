Romania rescue dog who’s making his stage debut with Warwickshire theatre group

A RESCUE dog found wandering the streets of Romania will be making his stage debut next month in a production of Legally Blonde.

Hugo was adopted by Lauren Stanley and her family and lives with them in Salford Priors.

He’s settled into life in the UK well, Lauren explained, so when Alcester Musical Theatre Company was looking for a dog to play Rufus in Legally Blonde, Hugo was put forward. And the hound – who’s described as having the body of a corgi and the looks of an alsatian – won the part and will share the stage with another dog (as well a human actors), Daisy, who plays Bruiser Woods.

“When we went into lockdown I found it difficult to adopt a dog and that’s when I saw a picture of [Hugo],” Lauren said. “Two hundred people applied to adopt him, so I was the lucky person to be chosen.”

Lauren Stanley, who plays Enid Hoopes in Alcester Musical Theatre Company’s forthcoming production of Legally Blonde, alongside her rescue dog Hugo, who also appears in the show. Photo: Mark Williamson

Hugo arrived in the UK in June 2020 after being adopted through the charity Race (Romanian Animal Care Europe). While he was initially wary of his new surroundings, Lauren said they helped him by having “a supportive family home”.

Hugo was auditioned for role with Alcester Musical Theatre Company back in April – Lauren is a member of the group as well as being a district councillor.

“He was picked and he loves getting on stage and wags his tail,” she said.

Hugo’s performance will be next month – Legally Blonde, which is set around Harvard Law School will be at the Palace Theatre, Redditch, 4th-7th October with nightly performances and a matinee on the Saturday. For tickets, visit www.redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk.