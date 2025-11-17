THE Mighty Ducks is a classic Disney film that follows the rise to triumph of a children's ice hockey team in the USA. They are led by a coach who lost a crucial game for his own team and is given the chance of redemption through caching the youth team.

The film is a moving underdog story and, according to former players, is one that inspired the creation of a skater hockey team in Alcester.

Through the second half of the 1990s, the Alcester Phantoms travelled across the midlands, to as far away as Stoke, to play hockey and around 25 years after disbanding, some of the original squad got back together for a walk down memory lane.

Brendan Walker, Matt Conway, Patrick Hemming and Tim Maher were the quartet that first kickstarted the Phantoms.

All in their 40s now and along with players and a former coach, they rolled back the years at the Greig Leisure Centre, where the club trained and played, wearing their old Phantoms shirts.

“We used to play basically on the street. Then a few more obviously joined. At this point it was just more street hockey. Just a stick, one ball, skates, that's it. Then I think we decided to actually get a bit more professional and hire the hall,” Brendan said.

“Once we started doing that, we paid subs in. A lot of the parents got involved then and this led to us getting proper shirts. We grew from there, and joined the West Midlands Skate Hockey Association.”

Stuart Walker, Tim Maher, Brendan Walker, Rachel White and Matt Conway back in their Alcester Phantoms colours

The club only lasted a few years, mainly because many of the players outgrew junior leagues and there weren't enough players to move into a senior league, but the players had a lot of fun whilst it lasted.

“I think our story in some ways reminds me of a bit of a Disney movie,” Brendan added.

“It was just the four of us playing. There was a little square of tarmac between some houses. We were playing there and one day, this man came by in his car.

“We thought he was going to have a go, he started asking questions and it turns out he played ice hockey. He told us to have fun but to be careful and not damage anyone’s cars.”

The player was Adam Mitchell, who played for the Solihull Vikings, and he became the first coach.

“We knocked on the door of the house we'd gone into and asked him if he'd coach us.

“He said that we would need more than four, so we spent the whole day skating around town, knocking on friends' houses asking if they wanted to come and play.

“We got all of our mates together pretty quickly, and started playing as much as we could.

Looking back on his years as a Phantom, Matt had fond memories.

“I thought it was great. I love skating, the only time I took my skates off was to sleep. We didn’t just need to skate around. There was an actual sport that we can play where we can all get together.”

Brendan reflected on his time by adding: “I used to skate four miles for a loaf of bread, from Alcester to Bidford, just for a baguette. We lived in our skates, and at that point they didn't hurt our feet.

“It was great to have something as a team and not just a group of people who would just turn up and skate around. We had people who believed in us, people who gave their time.

“We were like the underdogs, but unlike in a Disney film, we stayed underdogs. We didn’t win many games, I think we kept going because we just loved it so much.”

Rachel White was the first girl to play for the Phantoms, but she was never treated any different as she played with mates.

“It was fun and it was exciting but it was just great because you were with your friends all the time. We trained, played games and spent a lot of time together. I was a tomboy. I was just one of the boys.”

It’s not very often that the old Phantoms get their blades back on, but Brendan said it's been known to happen.

Some of the Phantom players back in their old shirts, hockey sticks in hand

“Tim and I went over to Stratford about 10 years ago and they're not the Stratford team, it's just in the middle of where they all live. In the summer we sometimes go out for a skate too, on a nice night.”

David White was another one of the Phantoms coaches over the years, and he loved this time.

Despite not being able to “skate to save his life”, Dave loved watching the players start off and grow.

“It was hard work but rewarding to see how they started and then building them up and getting them to play as a team. When they won a couple of games, the joy and excitement on their faces was unbelievable.

“That's when you get a big boost yourself. We were all learning as we went. I put myself forward thinking ‘ I'd like to have a go at this’ despite not being able to skate to save my life.

“I did a lot of reading up on the sport, watched other teams play and built from there.”



