Rolex watches stolen as burglars break into Stratford home

ROLEX watches worth thousands of pounds were stolen during a break-in at a house in Stratford.

The burglars stole a safe from the property in Owl Rise, off Loxley Road, which contained cash and “a number of high value watches”.

The burglary happened at about 6.20pm on 21st February.

A Rolex taken during the burglary.

Warwickshire Police have appealed for anyone who has been offered similar watches for sale under suspicious circumstances to get in contact.

Officers also want to hear from anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage from the area.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 333 of 21st February or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.