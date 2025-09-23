A SHOTTERY man is running 80 miles in 24 hours for a cause that was close to his nana’s heart.

Rohan Mahan was born into a family that loved dogs, and that compassion for animals came from his nana, who died earlier this year from Alzheimer’s.

Inspired by what she stood for, Rohan, 23, will take part in the challenge on what would have been his grandparents’ wedding anniversary.

After his nana died, Rohan went to India to support street dog organisations and his run, which will take place from 5pm on Saturday 27th September, will be in aid of two of these – Humane Animal Society and Dharamsala Animal Rescue.

Rohan told the Herald: “My nana was the most compassionate woman, especially for any creature that couldn’t speak for themselves. In the last 10 years she almost ended up in a similar position to them, where she was getting progressively more poorly and losing her ability, just like an animal would, to be able to fight for themselves. She lost her voice and her mobility.”

He added: “Looking in the dogs’ eyes I felt like I was seeing the same pain that I saw in her for so many years.

“We’ve done various different projects to support street animals, but I just wanted to do something that I felt was in honour of her legacy. I don’t want to run for the cause that took her from me, I want to run for the thing she believed in the most, which was stopping animal suffering. I want to channel the suffering of those who don’t have a voice and use my own voice to speak for them.”

Rohan will complete the 80 miles by running four laps of a 20-mile route around Stratford.

The route has been created to pass the home where Rohan lives with his grandad, who also has Alzheimer’s, so he too can support the cause.

“I wanted to run one mile every year that she lived. I did the maths and although people have done this before, it’s a challenge to run this distance in a short amount of time. This is why I have given myself the 24-hour window.”

The run was supposed to take place a few weeks earlier, but injury forced Rohan to delay. However, this meant he is able to run on the significant date.

“This has not been plain sailing at all, but that’s almost a metaphor for what life is anyway,” Rohan continued.

“I’m excited and I’m really humbled by the number of people who have offered to join me. I’ve had support from local businesses in Stratford, including Sniff and Bark who have given me a giant dog costume to wear for some of the run.”

Rohan will be joined by friends and family at stages of the challenge which has already raised over £5,000. To contribute, visit https://shorturl.at/qaEYb

