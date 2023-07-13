WHEN seven-year-old Rohan Campion discovered his friend had been diagnosed with cancer he wanted to contribute to the fundraising which was set up to support the family through every parent’s worst nightmare.

The Kineton Primary School pupil first offered to donate his pocket money, but then hit on the idea of a sponsored cycle ride with the aim of raising £250.

Rohan, who lives in Kineton with mum Lottie and dad Jim, has eased past that target to raise more than £1,800 and has inspired the village to get together for a fundraising event on Sunday (16th July).

The money is being raised for Taylan Kurtul, who was featured in last week’s Herald. The five-year-old has medulloblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Surgeons operated for six hours and removed most of the tumour but side-effects from surgery have left the youngster unable to speak and needing to learn how to sit, walk, drink and eat again.

Rohan Campion, aged seven, on his bike in Kineton. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Rohan was devastated when we found out about Taylan,” Lottie said. “I told him I had already donated to the Go Fund Me page but he wanted to donate his pocket money and asked if he could do something to raise money. I said he can, and he decided on a bike ride.”

Originally the target was to cycle 20 miles, but Rohan increased that to 25 miles as a thank you for all the support he’s received. He chalked off over half the miles in one weekend, covering 5.5 miles both on the Saturday and the Sunday, including a ride with his granny, Melanie Wright.

The plan is for Rohan to complete the final mile at Kineton Sports and Social Club on Sunday where he will be cheered on by supporters. That support has now turned into a fun day from 2pm.

“Everyone has pulled together to get this organised in a really short space of time,” said Lottie. “Businesses have been chipping in – the Kineton community has been wonderful.”

All of the money raised will be donated towards the £100,000 target to support Taylan’s family financially as they concentrate their efforts on the little boy’s treatment. Both parents have given up their jobs to care for Taylan who faces a gruelling nine-month course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Rohan has known Taylan, who turns six later this month, for most of his life as mum Lottie is friends with Rebecca Chamberlain and her sister Laura, Taylan’s mum.

While Taylan and his family now live in Leicestershire, they were from Wellesbourne and have relatives and friends across south Warwickshire – people are keen to support the fundraising efforts.

Toygun, Laura and Taylan

Lottie added: “I’m unbelievably proud. How a little boy came come up with a simple thing and got such great support from the village has been mind-blowing.”

Sunday’s event will include a tombola, face painting, bouncy castle, hook a duck, football shoot -out, soak the grown-up, cakes, hot dogs, burgers and much more.

There is also a raffle with prizes donated by a wide range of local companies such as the British Motor Museum, Ian Crockett Motors, Flower Thyme, Gilks Garage Café, Walton Hall, Corner Cottage Bakery, Matthew Curtis Hair Design, HC Lewis butchers, Mane Attraction hair salon, Kineton Chippy, Shukurs Brasserie, The Pavilion, and Co-op.

You can add to Rohan’s fundraising efforts at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Rohancampion.

Proceeds will be donated to Taylan’s Go Fund Me page where more than £50,000 has already been donated. To make a donation, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ty82h8d.