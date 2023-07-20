A SEVEN-year-old boy inspired a community to raise more than £5,000 to support a family whose young son has been diagnosed with cancer.

Rohan Campion, from Kineton, wanted to help his friend Taylan Kurtul, aged five, as he battles an aggressive form of brain cancer.

He decided to hop on his bike for a 25-mile fundraising challenge, tackling the distance is sessions with the original aim of collecting £250.

Rohan Campion, 7, who inspired a village to support his fundraising for his five-year-old friend. Photos: Jake Nash

But the Kineton Primary School pupil’s fundraising has gone well beyond his target and his bike ride.

Rohan’s actions saw the Kineton community not only sponsor him, but also organise (at short notice) a fundraising fun day. That event took place on Sunday (16th July) at Kineton Sports and Social Club and included Rohan completing the last mile on his bike, cheered on by well-wishers and accompanied by friends.

The fundraising event in Kineton.

A few hundred people also attended the fun day, which included lots of games, stalls, food and activities as well as a raffle featuring prizes donated by local businesses.

In total almost £5,400 was raised – £2,700 from the fun day and the rest through Rohan’s efforts.

“We’ve been totally overwhelmed by it all,” said Rohan’s mum Lottie. “He doesn’t really understand the impact he has had, not just for Taylan but also on the village community – it’s brought everyone together.”

The fundraising event in Kineton.

The money has been donated towards the £100,000 target to support Taylan’s family financially as they concentrate their efforts on the little boy’s treatment and recovery after six hours of surgery.

Rohan has known Taylan for most of his life as mum Lottie is friends with Rebecca Chamberlain and her sister Laura, Taylan’s mum. Lottie told the Herald that Laura, who was from Wellesbourne and now lives in Leicestershire, had texted her to say she couldn’t believe what Rohan – and the Kineton community – had done for her family.

You can add to Rohan’s fundraising efforts at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Rohancampion.