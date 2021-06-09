Robin's fundraising journey comes to Stratford

A reservist officer on a mission to help veterans get back into work after leaving the military, will pass through Stratford later this month on the latest leg of his fundraising journey.

Robin Hood, 64, will visit Stratford on 17th June, pulling a life-sized wooden 18 Second World War soldier mascot behind him as he goes.

Robin’s aim is to raise money to train veterans to gain their HGV licences and has so far funded 55 including his own son.

Originally from Radford Semele, Robin knows Stratford well as his uncle, Geoffrey Hood, who flew with bomber command, is buried in the town.

Overall Robin is planning to travel around 120 miles, beginning in Manchester and ending at his late grandfather’s war grave at Yardley Cemetery.

It is not the first such challenge, back in 2018 he walked 400 miles from Scotland to London pulling a First World War statue to mark the 100 years since the Great War ended.

Robin said: “My son wasn’t the same boy when he came out of the marines, and he has really acted as my motivation with these challenges. What’s important to me is that every single penny donated goes to helping the troops, my salary is paid by the Veterans Foundation.

“I will have a card reader with me on the day, people can donate cash or they can make a donation online.”

Robin added that people are likely to catch him on Waterside on 17th June if they would like to make a donation on the day.

To donate online visit http://www.southwestscotlandrnr.org.uk/