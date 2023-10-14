SEWER work on the Warwick Road, Stratford, is now into its third week and the traffic queues just get longer.

Angry motorists caught up in the regular mile long traffic jams heading into Stratford have this week claimed the project – scheduled to run until 9th November – is taking a long time because there doesn’t appear to be much work being carried out by Severn Trent which is currently installing a new surface water sewer on the A439, Warwick Road.

Warwick Road, Stratford.

The water company is confident the work will be finished on time and has pledged to let residents and businesses know if there’s any revision to this date but that might not be enough to placate residents like Stephen Heath who’s voiced his frustration about the project following contact with Warwickshire County Council (WCC) highways and Severn Trent.