Roads will be gritted despite HGV driver shortage

Warwickshire's roads will still be gritted this winter despite the current national shortage of HGV drivers- according to Warwickshire County Council.

Gritters (52271391)

The council says, despite media claims to the contrary, it’s gritting fleet is unaffected by the ongoing shortage and will operate as normal over the winter months.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and highways said: “Our gritting fleet in Warwickshire always does a fantastic job keeping the network running smoothly across the winter months and this season will be no exception. Due to fantastic resilience planning within the service, its core business of clearing the county’s roads will be affected by the nationwide shortage of HGV drivers.

“The work of the Service this season will be of continued importance keeping the roads clear of snow and ice for motorists and particularly Warwickshire’s key and essential workers.

“Last winter season saw the Service welcoming five replacement gritters to the fleet, which were selected based on their low emissions so that WCC can keep its commitment to doing all that it can to reduce its carbon footprint and minimise its impact on climate change. “

Warwickshire County Council has 38 gritting vehicles in its fleet, 29 front line vehicles and 9 in reserve.