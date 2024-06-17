Residents want safety measures to cut ‘speeding’ traffic on Stratford road

URGENT safety measures are needed on a central Stratford road before someone is seriously hurt, according to a concerned resident.

Ian Whitehead, 78, said Grove Road is like a “racetrack” where an accident isn’t waiting to happen because a number already have.

Warwickshire County Council

Ian, who lives in Wellesbourne Grove, said he’s contacted Warwickshire County Council and asked the highways authority to consider urgent road safety measures to help reduce the risk of a serious accident.