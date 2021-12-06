Road closures this week as Stratford's Victorian Christmas market returns

THE Victorian Christmas market returns to Stratford this week with tens of thousands of visitors expected to pour into town after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The popular market event will take place over four days from Thursday, 9th December, to Sunday, 12th December, closing off a number of town centre roads to traffic.

There will be about 300 stalls including local traders and producers selling a range of gifts, as well as an international area and a variety of street food stalls including a traditional pig roast.

Stratford mayor, Cllr Kevin Taylor, said: “I am really looking forward to four days of festive trading and entertainment.

“However, we must be mindful that Covid-19 is still a very big threat to our liberty and wellbeing. I would urge everyone to be vigilant in observing Covid-19 preventative measures so that we can all go on to enjoy a fantastic Christmas with our loved ones, which was so missed last year.

“I shall be out and about during the four days and hope to meet as many residents and visitors as possible to welcome them to Stratford-upon-Avon at this most magical time of the year.”

The markets will be located on Waterside, Bridge Street, Henley Street, High Street and Meer Street, all of which will be closed to vehicles along with High Street and Union Street from 2pm on Wednesday, 8th December, until the morning of Monday, 13th December.

The market will be open between 11am and 8pm on the Thursday, 10am until 8pm on Friday and Saturday, and then 10am until 5pm on the Sunday.