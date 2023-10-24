Sadly it has been confirmed that a man died in this morning’s serious accident near Clifford Chambers.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle RTC on Clifford Road at 9.57am. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the driver of the car. He was found to be in a critical condition and already receiving basic life support from a bystander. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

The cause of the accident is unknown, but there is a possibility that the man may have suffered a medical episode.

The Clifford Lane/Campden Road (B4632) remains closed after a gas main was ruptured during the incident.

Pre-schoolers and staff at Freshfields Nursery near to the scene of the accident were among those evacuated as gas fumes filled the air.

The B4632 is closed from Stratford to beyond Clifford Chambers. Photos: Mark Williamson

Traffic was being diverted via Welford, although unfortunately traffic lights on work being carried out on the bridge were stuck on red, causing long tailbacks in both directions.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson told the Herald: “We have been working with our colleagues from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and gas specialists this morning following a serious collision to the south of Stratford which saw a gas main ruptured.”

The spokesperson continued: “This saw a gas main ruptured and we worked with our colleagues from other agencies to rapidly set up a safety cordon and evacuate nearby buildings.

“Gas experts continue to monitor the situation and (as of 11.50am) the road is likely to remain shut for at least another three hours as the gas main is repaired.

“Though all those close to the area have been evacuated, please be aware that those further afield may smell gas at points as the wind dissipates it.

“If this happens, shut your windows and go indoors if possible and the gas will dissipate quickly.

“Experts continue to monitor the situation and you will be visited and told if anything changes.”