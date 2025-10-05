Eyewitnesses reported seeing an air ambulance and CPR being performed on a victim of a crash at a notorious staggered junction.

The Fosse Way closed in both directions by the junction for Banbury Road, just outside Ettington, following the crash this afternoon (Sunday).

Around 2.25pm Stratford Police put out a post on Facebook saying the road would be closed for some time.

Ettington Parish Council having long called for safety improvements at the junction, including a roundabout.

Scene at the junction near Ettington

Richard Smith, parish councillor, responded to concern on the village Facebook this afternoon. He said the safety of the junction would be discussed at a council meeting this Wednesday, 8th October.

He said: “We are at the mercy of Warwickshire Highways department. We often make strong representations about various issues but it often feels like it falls on deaf ears.

“Do come to our meeting on Wednesday. Our county council member David Curtis is usually there and will hear comments given in the public session.”