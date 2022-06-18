Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Riverside pub in Stratford has plans to open small guest house

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:44, 18 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Brewery and pub company Wells & Co has applied for planning permission to transform the first floor of two warehouses in Cox’s Yard, Stratford, into guest accommodation.

The application is for a guest house with two bedrooms and a separate one-bedroom holiday apartment.

Cox's Yard Image: Google (57400169)
Cox's Yard Image: Google (57400169)

These would be directly underneath the second floor where the Attic Theatre and resident fringe theatre company Tread the Boards rehearse and perform on stage.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Oliver
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE