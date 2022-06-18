Riverside pub in Stratford has plans to open small guest house

Brewery and pub company Wells & Co has applied for planning permission to transform the first floor of two warehouses in Cox’s Yard, Stratford, into guest accommodation.

The application is for a guest house with two bedrooms and a separate one-bedroom holiday apartment.

Cox's Yard Image: Google (57400169)

These would be directly underneath the second floor where the Attic Theatre and resident fringe theatre company Tread the Boards rehearse and perform on stage.