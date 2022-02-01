WORK is due to start next month on the controversial part of the Stratford Riverside project that targets the stretch of land between the town and the Fisherman’s car park.

The project was deemed ‘shovel-ready’ when it was awarded £1.5 million from the government’s Getting Building Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership in summer 2020, but it’s taken 18 months for the shovels to reach this patch of land.

The replacement bridge will be suitable for wheelchair users. (54621715)

There was an initial outcry that the money would have more impact if it was spent on the town centre.

Though this concern has ebbed away, the enduring opposition has come from many existing users of the Fisherman’s car park and the surrounding area, horrified this little bit of wilderness was going to be opened up to a wider audience and with what they saw a range of gimmicky, man-made additions to the landscape.

The vision for the overall project came from the district council and the Town Trust, and since it was first unveiled there have been been heated debates, consultation, some changes – and a commitment to seek Local Nature Reserve status as a better way of cherishing the landscape.

The go-ahead for the amended project has been given and a statement released this week outlines what will happen over the next five months in the first phase of work – and, crucially, commits that access will be maintained on some basis as the project progresses.

The first action will be from the Marina to the small footbridge north of the humpback footbridge when McVeigh Construction will replace that latter bridge with a steel and timber bridge that offers better access than the current one.

Next to the marina there will also be work on the road and paths to similarly improve access. Other work will be carried out by Idverde from the bridge up to the Fisherman’s car park. This will include the landscape and habitat works, and the new access path from the leisure centre car park. A team of experts will ensure key environmental issues such as the bird nesting season is respected.

The council’s deputy chief executive, Tony Perks, said: “The work will cause some disruption and naturally the area will not look its best while it is ongoing. However, once complete, the resulting new bridge and improved paths will make the Riverside area accessible for all, connecting the town and bringing everyone closer to nature.”

A spokesperson for the Friends of Lench Meadows and Fisherman’s Walk said there were a number of issues they had with the plan they would still pursue.

He said: “We’ll continue to lobby for the LNR and that that is achieved in such a way that the flora and fauna is not compromised. The worry is as the work moves further along the riverside, the wildlife is pushed out.”

Details of the overall scheme and possible future phases is available at www.stratfordriverside.com.