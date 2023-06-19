Riverside Project area declared safe by Stratford Town Trust experts

THERE are no safety concerns at the Lench Meadows, Stratford Town Trust declared this week after action was taken to remedy three issues.

The trust issued a statement saying the Environment Agency had confirmed that there are no safety concerns and that specialist testing has confirmed the area is safe to use.

The land is part of the Riverside Project, a scheme which involved the trust and Stratford District Council with the aim of opening up the land between the Warwick Road and the River Avon to more people as well as getting local nature reserve status.