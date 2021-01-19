WILDLIFE could be the overall winner from plans to build a so-called “riverside corridor”.

That’s the view of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, which has welcomed the idea of better managing the land in Stratford.

But as public consultation on the project goes ahead, the trust stopped short of backing one controversial aspect of the plan – the expansion of the Fisherman’s car park.

The corridor, developed by Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Trust, aims to create a new country park running from the back of the Fisherman’s car park to the rear of the leisure centre.

An initial design concept revealed proposals to enlarge the car park to 500 spaces, but that idea has not gone down well with some residents.

Ian Jelley, director of living landscapes at the trust, said: “We’re keen to support Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Trust to enhance the site. Better management of this area could benefit wildlife whilst at the same time providing people with the opportunity to have better access to a wildlife site in their daily lives.

“Details of the overall vision and any changes to the Fisherman’s car park do need more work, taking on board the views of the community.”

Last year, Stratford District Council was awarded £1.5m from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership for the scheme.

The authority claims the riverside corridor would encourage more visitors to Stratford, aiding the town’s post-Covid recovery while at the same time reducing congestion, car usage and pollution.

However, critics of the project have argued that the money could be better spent in restoring Stratford’s fortunes and that the riverside area should be left alone for wildlife.

Public consultation runs until

31st January. More details can be found on the website at www.stratfordriverside.com.