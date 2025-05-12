A FUNDRAISING campaign to install life-saving kits in the district and beyond has been launched in memory of Joshua Hillstead.

Joshua, eight, sadly died after falling into the River Arrow last summer. He had been playing at the water’s edge with his younger sister and stepmum Emma Hillstead when the tragedy occurred.

Emma is married to Joshua’s dad Carl and the couple live in Alcester, while Joshua lived with his sister and mum in Maypole, Birmingham.

Andrew Paxton, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue station manager for Stratford and Alcester, left, was pictured on Monday morning with colleague Matthew Turvey, Alcester crew commander, as the four new emergency throwline stations were unveiled on the banks of the River Arrow where also pictured with Emma Hillstead, Joshua’s step-mother, was Inspector Ben Hembry of Warwickshire Police’s Stratford and district safer neighbourhood team, Cllr Mike Bowe, Mayor of Alcester, Cllr Susan Juned, Leader of Stratford District Council, John Bunting, Chairman of Church Street Property and a member of Alcester and Bidford Rotary Club, and Tom Fay,Chairman of round table for Alcester and Stratford Round Table. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mrs Hillstead was on an evening walk with the children when they visited during school holidays on 22nd July 2024 when all three got into trouble in the river. While putting their shoes on, the children lost their footing and fell in where the river suddenly shelves.

Although Mrs Hillstead quickly called emergency services and managed to save her stepdaughter, Joshua sadly never recovered after being rescued and died the following day at Birmingham Children’s Hospital surrounded by his family.

Mrs Hillstead previously told the Herald: “We don’t know whether or not [having the life-saving devices] would have made any difference on the night if there had been something there but at least it might have provided a chance to change things.

“There are parts of the river that are beautiful and look perfectly safe, but just a few feet away there are hidden dangers, including where what happened with Josh,” explained Mrs Hillstead.

“I think people need to be aware of the dangers and the hidden dangers that the river holds,” she added.

Joshua Hillstead

To coincide with Be Water Aware Week, which took place 28th April to 4th May, Warwickshire County Council installed two new Portsafe devices – which are quipped with a throwline, whistle, and thermal blanket– in Bidford. One is located in the busy Bidford Meadow area of high activity, while the other is at Millers Bank, in Broom, which is a popular fishing spot and dog-walking route.

The boards holding the devices have instructions to help people use the equipment should they see anyone in distress in the water. These boards were part-funded by Bidford Parish Council and a charity football match by the prisoners at HMP Long Lartin.

Although warning signs and Portsafe kits have been installed where the accident happened, Joshua’s family are supporting efforts to make them widely available elsewhere along the river and further afield in England.

Launching the campaign with the initial goal of raising £700, family friend Kyle Hotchkins said: “I am working alongside the family to get life-saving equipment into other key waterway locations to save lives.”

Donated money will be collected by Evesham-based Claus for a Cause, originally a Christmas charity set up by Mr Hotchkins and his wife Kelly, but now widening its remit.

Mr Hotchkins added: “Money raised will be used to purchase emergency throwline kits to save lives around England. If anyone would like to contribute towards making this possible then please do help us.”

To donate visit https://gofund.me/e3b6bb9e