River Avon hire boat is first to give access to electric wheelchair users

FOR the first time, electric wheelchair users will be able to hire a boat for a cruise along the River Avon in Stratford.

Thanks to funding through Stratford District Council and the Growth Hub, and national charity The Wheelyboat Trust, Avon Boating has added a new accessible boat to its fleet. The Coulam V17 Wheelyboat allows wheelchair users of all ages and abilities to be able to drive the boat independently.

From left, Jim Coulam (Coulam Boatbuilders Ltd), Andy Beadsley (The Wheelyboat Trust), Gerard Walmsley (Avon Boating), Elizabeth Dixon (Accessible Stratford), Cllr Chris Kettle, Janine Ray (Stratford District Council) and Jim Clarke (Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub). Photo: Lorentz Gullachsen (59617010)

The boat was officially launched on Tuesday, 20th September, by The Wheelyboat Trust’s director Andy Beadsley who cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Gerard Walmsley, director at Avon Boating, said: “For a long time we’ve wanted to be able to accommodate wheelchair users - or indeed anyone with more complex mobility issues – on our hire fleet. I’m delighted to say, with the purchase of the Coulam V17 Wheelyboat, we can finally offer this service.

“Our customers see first-hand the many benefits that being out on the water and in fresh air can bring. We can’t wait to see locals and visitors alike, including those who have never been out on the river before, enjoying all this iconic waterway has to offer.”