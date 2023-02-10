TWO handguns fished out of the River Avon recently could have dated from either the First or Second World War.

Initially, it was thought the guns were First World War issue but following an article in last week’s Herald, Mark Glover from Stratford contacted the newsroom to say one of the guns could have belonged to his father – Peter Glover – who threw a gun and some ammunition in the river just after the war ended.

First or Second World War revolvers? (62262832)

Mark said: “My father was a major in the Second World War and I remember him telling me along with my brother and sister that shortly after the war he discovered he still had his army issue pistol along with some ammunition. We as young children were eager to know where it was and what happened to it? He said he knew he shouldn't have it but was not quite sure what to do with it, so he threw it in the river along with the ammunition. One of these revolvers could have been his -provided his story was true of course.”