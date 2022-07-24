Rising costs see plans for Shipston's new medical centre scrapped

SHIPSTON will not be getting a new medical centre any time soon after the project was hit by spiralling costs.

Shipston Medical Centre formed a central part of proposals to redevelop part of the Ellen Badger Hospital site, on Stratford Road, into a healthcare hub. The plans, approved in March of this year, would have seen GP services in one part of the building and outpatient services, treatment rooms for physiotherapy, specialist nurses and other health professionals, including mental health clinicians and Shipston Home Nursing, in another section.

Artist's impression of the new medical and wellbeing centre to be built on the Ellen Badger Hospital site. (58120885)

The project, a partnership between Shipston Medical Centre and South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, allowed for the demolition of the old hospital and a house, and for the building of a new medical and wellbeing centre containing about 100 rooms.