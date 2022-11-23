Rising costs force closure of Stratford's Portuguese café Cork and Tile
Published: 11:30, 23 November 2022
THE award-winning café at the Fred Winter Centre in Stratford has closed, it has been announced.
Portuguese restaurant/café Cork and Tile said rising costs were behind the decision to close the venue in the Guild Street building.
However, the Fred Winter Centre Partnership said a café will continue to operate at the centre, which also houses a range of services to support people who are vulnerable, homeless or in need of advice.