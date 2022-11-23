Rising costs force closure of Stratford's Portuguese café Cork and Tile

THE award-winning café at the Fred Winter Centre in Stratford has closed, it has been announced.

Portuguese restaurant/café Cork and Tile said rising costs were behind the decision to close the venue in the Guild Street building.

Cork and Tile won the International Taste Award (60839210)

However, the Fred Winter Centre Partnership said a café will continue to operate at the centre, which also houses a range of services to support people who are vulnerable, homeless or in need of advice.