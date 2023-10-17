Rishi Sunak risks it all with fossil fuel backing says Stephen Norrie from Stratford Climate Action
Published: 15:00, 17 October 2023
by Stephen Norrie
Stratford Climate Action
RISHI Sunak’s recent U-turns take us further away from meeting our legally binding commitments under the Paris Agreement. Before his speech, the Committee on Climate Change already considered that there were only credible policies in place to meet one-fifth of the emissions cuts needed over the next decade. Preliminary analysis by Carbon Brief suggests we are now off-track to meet our sixth carbon budget and our Paris commitments.