AS temperatures plummet and the price of heating homes increases, it’s falling upon communities, charities and councils to step in to make sure there’s a warm place to relax for people this winter.

Village halls and community centres are just some of the venues where warm hubs are springing up, offering people a place to get some heat without worrying about the cost.

In the Stratford district, a network of warm hubs will be open this winter to residents of all ages. From a scout hut in Shipston and a church in Southam to a sports centre in Studley – there are more than 25 places designated as warm hubs. Some will also provide light refreshments, activities and the chance for some social interaction.