Community groups, churches and parish councils rally to provide warm spaces in south Warwickshire as energy prices soar
Published: 06:00, 04 December 2022
AS temperatures plummet and the price of heating homes increases, it’s falling upon communities, charities and councils to step in to make sure there’s a warm place to relax for people this winter.
Village halls and community centres are just some of the venues where warm hubs are springing up, offering people a place to get some heat without worrying about the cost.
In the Stratford district, a network of warm hubs will be open this winter to residents of all ages. From a scout hut in Shipston and a church in Southam to a sports centre in Studley – there are more than 25 places designated as warm hubs. Some will also provide light refreshments, activities and the chance for some social interaction.