SIT tight! There are plenty more thrills on the way as the Runaway Mop comes to Stratford tomorrow and Saturday.

A week after the Mop was in town last Wednesday and Thursday, the Runaway Mop takes centre stage bringing with it a mixture of modern and old-fashioned rides to enjoy in town.

Mayor Kate Rolfe and bailiff ??? . Photos: Iain Duck

It rained at the Mop last Wednesday but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the many teenagers who poured into town with friends to enjoy one of the town’s best loved annual occasions.