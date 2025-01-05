Richard Branson’s visit to Warwickshire - new photo book takes a look at village’s history

MORE than 150 years of history is covered in the latest book delving into Studley’s past.

Following on from Studley Through Time, Studley Scrapbook is a pictorial review of life in the village and includes many of the lost buildings and businesses, together with nostalgic street scenes and memorable events.

The book has more than 270 images, including a visit from the bearded entrepreneur Richard Branson. The Virgin boss was in Studley to launch a litter campaign for Studley Young Farmers’ Club in May 1987. (Photo: Courtesy of Pablo Raybould.)

Richard Branson pays a visit to Studley in 1987.

There’s also an aerial view of the junction at Fleece Hill and Redditch Road taken circa 1965. We love the early photo of St Mary’s Church with the original wooden footbridge crossing the River Arrow in the foreground taken in 1860. (Photo: Courtesy of David Vizor.)

And we had to include the photo, taken around 1920, of a family dog hitching a ride in a W J Wyton van. The firm did removals and operated from the rear of 192 Alcester Road. (Photo courtesy of Paul Wyton.)

The book is priced £13.95 from www.brewinbooks.com.

Redditch Road in 1965.

The church's bridge in 1860.

A dog taking a ride in a W J Wyton van in c1920.