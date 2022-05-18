Ribbon cut on refurbished Shipston Sports Club

THE ribbon was officially cut on the refurbished Shipston Sports Club earlier this month.

Mayor of Shipston Ian Cooper accompanied by town crier Marion Lowe cut the ribbon to open Shipston Sports Club's refurbished bar last Friday where they were pictured with Janet Connor, treasurer, Lynda Sheehan, secretary, Alex Seys, bar manager, along with building contractors Matt Thomas and Dave Algar, of Shipston-based Thomas Algar Bespoke Projects. Photo: Mark Williamson S42/5/22/0006

Outgoing town mayor Ian Cooper was on hand to mark the re-opening of the London Road venue on Friday 6th May.

At the end of February last year, the building was flooded following a burst pipe in the roof.

The flood caused extensive damage and was discovered by youngsters who noticed water flowing out from under the front door. As part of the refurbishment, the first floor was stripped back, dried out and reinstated. Although the flood had not damaged the entrance and cloakrooms, they looked very outdated compared with the new club room.

Shipston Town Council organised the funding for those to be renovated, while the sports club paid for an update to the bar and additional electrical work.

After all that, the club room was in use again in February, but only after the Herald pressured Scottish Power into supplying the venue with electricity, having been without power since 29th December when their meter suddenly burst into flames.

Following our contact with the energy supplier, they said they did not have the correct meter for the club’s tariff, but would install a meter to allow power to be restored. Club treasurer Janet Connor has since said the issue had not been fully resolved.