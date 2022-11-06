The new SPAR shop on Henley High Street is officially open for business.

The convenience store owned by Gamal and Maria-Rosa Al-Hamati, was given the seal of approval by high bailiff Laurence Marshall and low bailiff Alistair Price who performed a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, 28th October.

The couple who have owned and operated the La Dolce Piazza restaurant at 30 High Street for 16 years said the independently-owned store is very much a family business with a community focus and is going to be managed by their son Salen.