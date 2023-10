AN Aston Magna family are desperate to find their beloved dog, Purdy, who has been missing since Monday, 25th September.

Purdy is a fox red Labrador retriever and only six months old. She is a much-loved pet of the Salt family, which includes Sarah and Robert, and children Harriet, James, Ben and Isabel.

Besides Purdy, they two other Labs, Bonny and Maggie, and Jack Russell Mabel.