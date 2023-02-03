THE mystery of why two First World War revolvers were fished out of the Avon last Sunday deepens.

Members of a magnet fishing club from Birmingham pulled up a larger hand gun, still in its holster which resembled a Webley revolver of the type issued to officers in the army

A second – smaller – revolver was also retrieved. Both items were covered in mud and had rusted but retained the recognised shape of a gun.

Shipston Road resident, Adam Hughes, spotted the magnet fishing club in action on Tramway Bridge midway down, close to Stratford Boat Club.

Adam told the Herald: “The bigger gun looked like a Webley officer’s gun from the First World War. It makes you wonder how the guns got in the river because there was no fighting in this country during the war so were the guns thrown in the river at the end of the war because someone just wanted to get rid of them or did they have a more criminal background? The magnet fishing club members informed police and officers took the guns away.”