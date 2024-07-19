WARWICKSHIRE Fire & Rescue’s new operating model was approved by the county council’s cabinet on Tuesday despite calls from Stratford’s new MP for the public to have a second say.

The service’s ‘resourcing to risk’ proposals were significantly altered following a public consultation.

Warwickshire Fire Service

One of the biggest concerns was the proposed scrapping of on-call firefighter teams due to plummeting availability – services that were saved in Polesworth, Henley, Wellesbourne, Southam and Bidford after they were deemed to have stable enough availability.