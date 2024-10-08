HUNT saboteurs have poured scorn on the announcement of a review into Warwickshire Police’s response to hunting with hounds in the county.

West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs questioned the independence of the process and claimed it is not asking the right questions.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe released details of the review of hunting in Warwickshire last week.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said: “This independent review is not asking the questions that need asking or the questions that members of the community are wanting answers to.”

Warwickshire Police came under fire for keeping the details secret of an agreement it made with Warwickshire Hunt. In December 2022 the force had been preparing to issue a Community Protection Notice (CPN) to the Warwickshire Hunt to prevent anti-social behaviour and disregard for road safety.

But that was withdrawn in August 2023 and instead a legal settlement was agreed with the hunt. The police said this provided a protocol to address road safety concerns for the 2023-24 hunting season.

Warwickshire Hunt pictured last year.

The force has since agreed a lawful hunt guide, which lays down rules for Warwickshire Hunt as well as hunt protesters.

Seven items are listed as guidance for lawful hunt-related activities and five for lawful protest.

For the hunt it includes a commitment to notify the police with a map and roster of riders 24 hours in advance; to suspend the hunt if the hounds or riders go off the route; not to cause problems on the roads; not to trespass; to record any accidental kills and to supply any video, unedited, if requested.

Protesters should not trespass or obstruct the highway and should supply video and keep a roster to be shared with police if requested.

Protesters face a guideline about language and behaviour but there is not one for those hunting.

Hunt saboteurs have called for the review, which will be carried out by David Peet, to focus on why the CPN was dropped and who authorised it. They want the contents of the secret deal to be made public and have questioned why the protocol was not made legally binding.

They also point to PCC Philip Seccombe’s membership of the pro-hunting Countryside Alliance as a potential conflict of interest.

That membership has been included in the subjects the review will cover.

The West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said: “These are the questions that the community really wants to know the answers to and since none of them appear to be part of the review we have little confidence that the review will restore anyone confidence in Warwickshire Police’s ability to fairly deal with the issue of fox hunting.”

They also criticised the wording of the new guidelines, saying: “I don’t know why we’ve been labelled as ‘protesters’ because we’re not protesters. We go there to film and expose what Warwickshire Hunt is doing and to save lives, so the language used by the police is incorrect.

“Secondly, it’s quite astounding the language that the police have used and what they’re stipulated that people are supposed to have done. To give us guidelines about road traffic and how we speak to people is ludicrous. We’ve never been spoken to by police for any of these issues, so why on earth have they been put in the guidelines?”

Warwickshire resident, local businesswoman and international wildlife conservation specialist Dr Denise Taylor told the Herald her repeated attempts to submit evidence and meet with senior police have been “stonewalled”.

She said: “There have been many attempts to liaise with senior officers about these matters, all to no avail.

“This flies in the face of the public statements the police continue to make about community liaison. Other than our sporadic contact with the rural crime team officers, we have had no contact nor responses from any of the other teams nor from senior officers.”

The review, which is due to report back in the autumn, will look at, among other things:

The circumstances that led to the force issuing a CPN.

Examining how the force considered the police and crime commissioner’s declared interest as a member of the Countryside Alliance in its decision-making process.

What was the legal basis for exempting the settlement agreement from publication?

Were procedures robust enough when dealing with reports of incidents related to fox hunting/road safety/ASB?

How effectively and efficiently were the public and media informed about the process for reporting concerns about fox hunting?

Did the force respond to enquiries and complaints in a timely manner, in a way that would have given the public confidence in their approach?

How does the force intend to engage with local communities to restore trust and confidence on these issues?

Mr Seccombe said: “I am keen to get an independent view of how Warwickshire Police handles matters relating to hunting and anti-social use of the roads, in order that the public can have an informed insight into these matters.

“This is vital for wider public confidence in how the police respond to hunt-related matters and should help to identify any additional measures Warwickshire Police can take to improve their response further.

“Ultimately, I want to ensure that the public has full confidence that the force has an independent and impartial operational stance to hunting-related activity and that members of the public know how to report any concerns about potential breaches of the law.

“I expect the review to conclude later this autumn and will publish the findings once I have received them.”