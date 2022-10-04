Review ordered after Warwickshire children left without new school places

DELAYS with the admissions process for children switching schools have prompted a review by Warwickshire County Council.

Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe told a meeting that she was unhappy with the situation that saw some pupils without a school when the new term started last month, adding that it was down to a new online admissions system being introduced shortly before a number of staff left the department.

The Herald reported earlier this month that seven-year-old Colton Rainbow from Meon Vale was among the children left without a school at the start of term.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe (59766825)

As the family has moved to Meon Vale, the parents had asked for him to transfer from Bishopton School to the local primary school, Tudor Grange – which had spaces available.

But when term started, Colton was still not enrolled at Tudor Grange despite a transfer application being made in June.

Speaking at Tuesday’s children and young people overview and scrutiny committee meeting, Cllr Seccombe said staff shortages in admissions meant that data from schools wasn’t being uploaded into the council’s system.

“The system doesn’t work unless you can upload the data,” she said. “In reality I think the leadership or ownership of this got dropped. It was about getting numbers from the schools.

“They have [worked] hard to move this forward but some of you will be aware that people couldn’t call through to admissions because [the calls] weren’t answered as people were uploading the data. It was completed last week.”

The problem dates back to the start of the summer when nearly half of the 25 posts in the department were vacant. This was just months after a new online system was introduced.

Cllr Seccombe added: “We have a system in place which now works and has offered places to all those who were delayed. The sign of a good council is knowing they have a problem, facing up to it and doing something about it and that has happened.

“There is a legal timeframe of 15 working school days that you need to meet as a council to fulfil the legal requirement of helping people move schools. We are well within that because the time frame does not operate within a holiday period. It isn’t a case that all these children weren’t in school – most of them were.

“I am not happy, that’s probably an understatement, and I have required the chief executive to run an end-to-end review of how the whole project was operated, informed between schools and what went wrong and how we could have avoided it. I am not happy because this is people’s lives and how they manage their homes, work and uniforms.”

Cllr Jo Barker (Con, Shipston) said she was aware of parents opting to send their children to schools in Oxfordshire or Gloucestershire.