Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook reviews Warwickshire operations after damning national report by government inspectors
Published: 10:02, 10 April 2023
| Updated: 10:03, 10 April 2023
WARWICKSHIRE’S Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, revealed this week that his service had recruited an independent organisation to carry out a “cultural review” of its operations.
He made the disclosure to the Herald following publication of a national report that revealed examples of bullying, harassment and discrimination in all fire services.
Mr Brook said the disclosures made in the report were “shocking” and “unacceptable”.