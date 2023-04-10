Home   News   Article

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook reviews Warwickshire operations after damning national report by government inspectors

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:02, 10 April 2023
 | Updated: 10:03, 10 April 2023

WARWICKSHIRE’S Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, revealed this week that his service had recruited an independent organisation to carry out a “cultural review” of its operations.

He made the disclosure to the Herald following publication of a national report that revealed examples of bullying, harassment and discrimination in all fire services.

Mr Brook said the disclosures made in the report were “shocking” and “unacceptable”.

