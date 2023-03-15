Tributes have been paid to Reverend Cath Vickers as the sad news emerged that she had died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep on Friday, 3rd March.

She was a vicar of Stourdene Benefice, from 2010 to 2016, covering Ettington, Newbold, Alderminster and nearby villages.

A spokesperson from Ettington Church described her as “a lovely, special and charming person who touched the lives of many of us”.

Cath Vickers (62855733)

She was chaplain of the Blue Coat Church of England School and Music College, Coventry, and of the Harris Church of England Academy, Rugby before relocating to North Yorkshire with her family and husband Geoff, where she continued her work as a minister.

Many in Ettington fondly remembered her time in the village and paid tribute on Facebook.

Charlie Coldicott said: “Terribly sad news. Lots of love to Geoff and the girls, and thank you for sharing her with us here. Sparkle brightly up there, Cath - we'll never forget you and the joy you brought us.”

Like many Sally Rawles recalled how good Rev Vickers was with children, she said: “The saddest of news. My thoughts go out to Cath’s husband Geoff and family. Cath was a real gem who had the ability to connect with people of all ages but especially our children. Gone far too soon.”

While Luke Keane said she was “one of life’s purest and loveliest people”. He continued: “She always gave me hugs and we always had a lot to laugh about, such sad news”.

A book of memories has been placed in Ettington Church for those wanting to share memories. The church is open daily from 8am.