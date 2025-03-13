Mums and step-mums deserve spoiling – and this Mother’s Day they will have an average of nearly £45 spent on them per child – new research indicates.

Those celebrating Mother’s Day on March 30 plan to spend a generous £44.80 on average on a card and present, with 25 to 34-year-olds splashing out the most, with an average spend of £71.86 on a gift and card.

But it seems mums and step-mums won’t always be receiving their ideal gift. The most-wanted gift for Mother’s Day 2025 is a spa day, according to the survey for MyVoucherCodes, but the most popular present children plan to give is flowers.

In joint second place, mums and step-mums said they would like something homemade or a meal out as a gift this Mother’s Day.

Among children giving gifts, while flowers are the top choice, chocolates and meals out will also be popular, researchers found.

If money was no object, one in eight (12%) of people would treat their mum to a new UK-based home, according to the survey of 2,000 people in January. A holiday home, a cruise and a Caribbean holiday all came together in a joint second, each selected by 8%.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a money saving expert at MyVoucherCodes, says: “It’s lovely to see that the British public still want to spoil their mums on Mother’s Day and the average spend shows people aren’t holding back when it comes to buying a card and gift for their mums or step mums.

“However, it’s always worth remembering that spoiling your mum doesn’t have to leave you out of pocket.”

Here are Outten’s tips to avoid overspending…

Made with love: “Instead of buying an expensive card, consider making one yourself,” says Outten.

She says writing a touching note and creating a design using crafts can be more heartfelt and add a special, personal touch.

She continues: “If you have a minimal budget, try making her breakfast in bed, fill a memory jar with thoughtful messages or simply cuddle up with some popcorn to watch her favourite film.”

Plan ahead: “It’s best not to wait until the last minute to buy a card and gift,” says Outten.

“Deciding to buy in advance gives you the opportunity to compare prices and make thoughtful purchases. You can often find discounts or deals if you start shopping early.

Look for sales and discounts: As well as keeping an eye out for discounts, Outten suggests signing up for store newsletters to get early access to sales or voucher codes.

Set a budget: Outten adds: “Before you start shopping, have a think how much you want to spend on both the card and the gift. Setting a budget will help you avoid impulse purchases and keep you on track. It’s the thought that counts more than the price tag.”

Shop local: Online shopping gives people a huge amount of choice, but don’t forget about browsing your local high street.

Outten says: “Local boutiques, craft markets, or second-hand stores often sell unique and affordable gifts that can be just as meaningful as something pricey from a chain retailer.

“Plus, it supports small businesses.”