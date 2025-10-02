Revealed… all the bloomin’ brilliant winners of Stratford in Bloom

FABULOUS blooms and inspirational gardens were once again celebrated at the Stratford in Bloom prize-giving on Monday (29th September) at the town hall.

The winners of the schools and nurseries challenge and the winners of the best front gardens, wildlife-friendly, community and bed and breakfasts gardens, business displays arrived to the captivating sounds of the piano played by Peter Summers.

The evening started with an introduction from Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, followed by a short talk on wildlife-friendly flowers by Judith Conroy, an In Bloom committee member and researcher in sustainable horticulture at Coventry University.

The awards were then presented by the mayor, Cllr Dani Hunter.

Chair of Stratford in Bloom, Cohl Warren-Howles, told the Herald: “As we all know, this summer has been lovely, but the sun has been merciless to our gardens. But Stratford in Bloom have been blown away by the winning gardens. Some that were judged were established gardens, some very new, all different but all an inspiration. It was such a pleasure to see the hard work and dedication that people put into their gardens both large and small. As a committee we had a very difficult time deciding on the winners.

“The schools and nurseries project challenge was equally difficult to decide, with the pupils using so much imagination and ingenuity.

“A massive congratulations to everyone.”

Cohl added her thanks to everyone who helped to put on the awards evening, and added: “We are a small committee of volunteers that love to make Stratford a vibrant, colourful and wildlife friendly place to live and we are always on the lookout for volunteers.”

The results:

Schools and nursery challenge: Winner – Alveston Primary School; highly commended – Hampton Lucy CofE Primary School.

Front garden winners, by ward:

Avenue – 24 Orrian Close.

Albany – 64 Albany Road.

Bishopton – 82 Trevelyan Crescent.

Brookside – 14 Baker Avenue.

Clopton – 30 Sycamore Close.

Darlow – 4 Farnell Drive.

Guildhall & Bridgetown – 12b Scholars Lane.

Hathaway – 30 East Green Drive.

Orchard Hill – 14 Coleridge Close.

Shottery – 46 Hathaway Lane.

Tiddington – 265 Tiddington Road.

Welcombe – 7 Vincent Ave.

Overall front garden winner – 46 Hathaway Lane.

Wildlife gardens: Winner – 74 Meadow Close; highly commended – 39 Sandringham Avenue & 1 Masefield Road.

Business displays: Winner – Rose & Crown; highly commended – Shrieves Walk.

B&Bs: Winner – Mil-Mar, 96 Alcester Road.

Community: Winner – Guild Cottages; highly commended – Lifeways.

Web body