Revamp for Stratford's M&S food store

THE Marks & Spencer food store at the Maybird Centre in Stratford has reopened after being given a revamp.

The firm said the new-look store now features a wider range of goods as well as a new bakery and a dedicated wine shop.

Percy Pig makes an appearance in Stratford. Photo: Graham Oakes (61127976)

Store manager Alice Knight said: “The whole M&S team has been working really hard to deliver this new look for our store in Stratford and it’s been great to hear from customers how much they love all the new features like our fantastic new M&S bakery.

“If you call in to visit the store you’ll find a new spacious design across our foodhall with great features like our new M&S wine shop and digital click & collect service which are all designed to make shopping with us as enjoyable and convenient as possible.”

M&S staff outside the new-look store. Photo: Graham Oakes (61127927)