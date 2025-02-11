Rev Matt Ford installed as associate minister at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford

A NEW member of the clergy joined the team at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford last week.

Rev Matt Ford was installed as associate minister for outreach and nurture at a special service led by the acting archdeacon, the Rev Tim Cockell.

The church was full for the service, including members of the congregation from Matt’s previous parish of St Martin’s, Finham, Coventry, where he was the curate.

Rev Patrick Taylor, left, with Rev Matt Ford.

The vicar of Holy Trinity, Rev Patrick Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome Matt to the parish team. His particular skills and gifts are a great fit for what is needed for this post which is focused on outreach.”

Matt added: “It has been wonderful to begin my new role here. My wife and I have been so warmly welcomed and I look forward to getting to know everyone in the weeks ahead. I am particularly looking forward to building connections with the wider community and seeing how our churches can bless the town and surrounding areas.”

As well as being a musician, Matt also has a passion for performing arts and toured with friends in a theatre company after studying.

He met his wife, Grace, when they both studied applied theology and performing art at Regents Theological College in Malvern. They graduated in 2013 and were married in August 2014. Grace is a primary school teacher in the Coleshill area.