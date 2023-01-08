Rev John Ganjavi retires after three decades in Henley and Ullenhall

AFTER three decades of serving the parishioners of Henley and Ullenhall, the Rev John Ganjavi has retired.

As well as being rector for both St John’s Church in Henley and St Mary’s Church in Ullenhall, the 65-year-old was chaplain to Henley Court Leet, a trustee of various charities and chair of governors at Henley CofE Primary School.

Iranian born, Rev Ganjavi held his final service on Christmas Day and retired on New Year’s Eve.