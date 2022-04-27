Return of town crier championships gives Alcester something to shout about

HER Majesty the Queen was praised for her 70 years of service to the nation during the Heart of England Town Criers’ Championship in Alcester last Saturday (16th April).

Compeitors gave a mass ring before competing in the Heart of England Town Criersâ Competition. Photo: Mark Williamson A23/4/22/9893. (56126621)

After a two-year absence due to Covid, town criers travelled from all over the land to be in Malt Mill Lane where they were welcomed by spring sunshine and Alcester Town Crier, David Parkes, who set the benchmark for the competition’s judges.

As host Alcester Town Crier Dave Parkes did not compete but welcomed competitors at the start of the Heart of England Town Criersâ Competition. Photo: Mark Williamson A23/4/22/9902. (56126623)

However, as hosts, that was the only cry Alcester was allowed in the contest – the rest of the day was down to the other town criers who came from Shipston, Warwick, Bromsgrove, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Tetbury, Sandwell, Haslemere, Bromyard, Bishop’s Stortford and Bognor Regis.