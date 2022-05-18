AN elderly widower has been forced to live in his caravan in his garden surrounded by sewage following a fire at his property and the failure of Severn Trent to fix problems with the drains.

Pat Perkins, 82, has put up with overflowing drains and sewage pumped into his garden at 9, Queens Avenue, Shipston, for almost two years. He says the situation has got steadily worse since more new houses have been built overlooking the town.

The last time the Herald reported on the situation was just before Christmas. Heavy rain meant Mr Perkins’ garden was hit by a flood of human waste. Crews from Severn Trent ended up removing 26 sacks of raw sewage and images from the scene made the national newspapers.

The water company promised it would sort Mr Perkins’ complaint and those of his neighbours, who also regularly experience issues with blocked drains. This also affects a children’s playground next to Queen’s Avenue – which has become a no-go zone.

However, five months on residents have yet to see improvements, and in Mr Perkins’ case, his situation has got drastically worse.

Mr Perkins’ son Shaune told the Herald: “Even though there had been no rain, dad’s garden was flooded out again two weeks ago.

Pat Perkins, right, pictured in his sewage covered garden with neighbours including his son Shaune Perkins. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Then, one night, he had a small fire where a problem with the fuse box sparked and set alight to something in a cupboard. Luckily the smoke alarm went off and woke him and he called the fire service. In a panic dad put the fire out with a bucket of water. The fire service had to turn off his power.

“We were away on holiday at the time, so Orbit, who own the house, put him up in temporary accommodation at Walton Hall while they fixed the electrics in the house. But on his pension he couldn’t afford to eat at the hotel, so he went without hot food.