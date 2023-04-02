Return of Shakespeare reading event will support children across Stratford

SHAKESPEARE is coming home again, this time to help raise money for the wellbeing of children.

Following the success of last year’s Shakespeare’s Coming Home event, which saw all of the Bard’s works read in the town hall, a mini version is being planned for next month.

The original involved hundreds of people with the aim of raising half the money needed to restore the statue of Shakespeare that David Garrick gave to the people of Stratford (Pragnell the jewellers donated the other half).

Paul Edmondson during last year's Shakespeare's Coming Home event.

This year’s version will once again gather readers at the town hall, this time to raise money for the mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve’s charities – Life-space Trust, Escape Arts Youth and Girl Guiding.

Taking place over two days, Shakespeare’s Coming Home will feature:

On the Monday, 17th April:

3.30pm A Midsummer Night’s Dream with a special-guest appearance by Sir Stanley Wells as Puck and Cllr Cleeve as Robin Starveling (Moonshine).

7.30pm The Tempest read by local young people.

Tuesday 18th April:

2pm Macbeth

7.30pm and 8.15pm Let Not My Love Be Called Idolatry (a show based on Shakespeare’s Sonnets with Playbox Theatre (tickets via Eventbrite).

Dr Paul Edmondson, the town council chaplain who is organising the event, said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Town Hall to read Shakespeare, and for local people to be taking ownership of the power of his words and stories.

“Our aim is to raise money for our town’s young people, and I hope audiences feel they can pop in and out, and stay for as long as they like - and donate. All are welcome in our own town hall.’

To make a donation visit, www.gofundme.com/f/shakespeares-coming-home-2023.