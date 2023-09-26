To see and purchase high res photos click here.

RESIDENTS of a south Warwickshire retirement community hit Stratford last Wednesday (20th September) for a flash mob outside Shakespeare’s birthplace.

The residents of Inspired Villages' Great Alne Park, near Alcester, turned heads as they added a dash of unexpected fun to National Fitness Day and proved that age is just a number.

More than 30 residents and local leisure club members, aged 55 to 87, took party to the surprise and delight on onlookers.

Residents of Great Alne Park performing their flash mob outside Shakespeare's Birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon yesterday (Wednesday). Photo: Mark Williamson

Among the performers were Pat Tilling who, at 87 years young, celebrated an extraordinary milestone -- 65 years of marriage to her husband Arnold, a former Armed Forces musician. Alongside her was Shirley Symmonds, aged 86, who brought generations together with her performance. Both her children and great-grandchildren were watching with admiration as she danced to a Jive Bunny Mega-mix.

For Deana Bowkett, aged 78, participating in a flash mob was a dream come true as she finally had the opportunity to tick it off her bucket list. Deana's experience serves as an inspiration for others to embrace their goals, no matter when they decide to chase them.

Sue Wakenshaw, aged 76, brought decades of fitness expertise to the flash mob. With over 45 years of experience as a fitness instructor, she's seen the positive impact of an active lifestyle first-hand.

Residents of Great Alne Park lined up for a group pictured with some visiting German students outside Shakespeare's Birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon yesterday (Wednesday). Photo: Mark Williamson

Great Alne Park’s wellbeing navigator, Tania Skerrit, the creative force behind the flash mob, used to attend Sue’s fitness classes, bringing their journey full circle.

She said: “Behind the scenes, everyone has dedicated months to perfecting their dance routine. Their commitment and willingness to embrace new challenges were nothing short of inspiring. The result was a heart-warming performance on National Fitness Day, demonstrating the power of staying active, enjoying life, and embracing new adventures, regardless of age!”

Established in 2017, Inspired Villages is an operator and developer of later living communities across the UK. Its philosophy is centred around caring for residents' physical, social, and mental health, promoting living better for longer.

In alignment with NHS recommendations, emphasising physical activity for individuals of all ages, Inspired Villages remains dedicated to nurturing a community that celebrates active and healthy living.

With the latest research highlighting the multitude of benefits associated with physical fitness in older age, the company is at the forefront of challenging the norms and raising the bar for retirement villages. By providing access to health and fitness expertise, Inspired Villages aims to redefine the retirement experience, setting a new standard for vibrant and fulfilling lifestyles.

Adam Hall, village manager at Great Alne Park, said: “The residents at Great Alne Park never cease to amaze me with their appetite for keeping fit and supporting good causes. It was great to see so many residents and leisure club members finally show off the flash mob dance they've worked so hard to perfect. I am incredibly proud to be a part of this exceptional community, and I look forward to many more inspiring moments like this in the future.”