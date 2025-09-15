A RETIRED police officer who broke his shoulder in a biking accident has fallen in love with playing sport again thanks to a Stratford gym’s rehabilitation machine.

In October 2021, Jack Cameron, who is from Canada, was on a mountain bike trip when, whilst riding down a trail, he ended up falling over his handlebars, landing on a shoulder and breaking the top of the humerus, a bone in the upper arm.

A surgeon in Canada told him that the bones would fuse together again without the need for surgery.

Jack’s wife Jenny had moved over to England in May 2021 and a month after the accident, Jack joined her.

Jack Cameron in his Swindon Storm kit

Realising that something wasn’t right and that he still couldn’t do anything with his injured arm – not even pick up a coffee cup – Jack went to the NHS. It was then he was told that the shoulder wasn’t healing and that surgery was required.

The injury was a blow to Jack, 55, who loved playing sports, including American football, baseball and hockey.

“The damage was heart-breaking,” he said. “I’ve played sports my entire life. I’m not the world’s greatest athlete, but you can throw me into almost any sport. And I know how to play it. I know how to coach it.

“When this happened, I knew that all I could ever do was coach, I could never take part, celebrate or be competitive again.”

After a CT scan the surgeon advised him against having any surgery, saying that he would be left with a titanium rod in his shoulder with little mobility.

In June 2023, Jack joined Stratford Leisure Centre and through the gym was introduced to the wellness suite. It was in a conversation with a personal trainer at the gym that Jack, who lives in Tiddington, was introduced to the power-assisted exercise equipment.

“The trainer said that they’re intended for elderly people that can’t exercise on their own,” said Jack. “The machine puts your arm through the range of motions and so I did this for two weeks. I was starting to use my arm and every week there was an improvement.

Above, Jack Cameron in his Swindon Storm kit and, left, on the rehabilitation machine at the Stratford Leisure Centre wellness suite.

“I can almost do everything in the gym now and I can play contact sports. I have check-ups every six months with the surgeon to see if there has been improvement, my last meeting was around three months ago.

“The surgeon came into the exam room and he said, ‘We’ve got a new option for surgery. We’ll replace the top half of your humerus with titanium and then we'll replace half of your scapula with titanium.

“I then said ,‘I can already do this,’ and I showed him how I could move my arm and he said how amazing it was and that if it had been accomplished through surgery the surgeons would be patting themselves on the back.”

The successful rehabilitation was enough to encourage Jack to play contact American football for the first time in 30 years, joining Swindon Storm earlier this year.

“I played from age 13 to 24 in both the USA and Canada,” he said. “Then, when I started working as a police officer, the province where I lived didn’t have men’s leagues so I couldn’t play.

“When I moved here and I found out they were playing, at first I started coaching kids and then when I started getting use of my shoulder, I thought, ‘I know I can do this’.

Jack Cameron at the Stratford Leisure Centre Wellness Suite

“I looked at the level in the UK and believed I could compete with players in their mid-20s. The coaches thought I was crazy but I did it, I never thought this would happen at age 55.”

Everyone Active operates the gym at Stratford Leisure Centre for Stratford District Council. Their contract manager Richard Bell believes Jack will inspire others in a similar position.

“The fact that Jack has been able to rebuild his strength and mobility after such a difficult injury and return to sport is such an incredible achievement,” Richard said.

“It’s fantastic to see how our Active Wellbeing Suite has impacted his recovery. This equipment plays a huge part in supporting rehabilitation, tackling inactivity and healthy ageing for our local community.

“Jack’s motivational story is sure to inspire many and we hope we can continue to support him with his health and fitness goals in the future.”

