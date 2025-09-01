TRIBUTES have poured in for a “wonderful and caring” headteacher, who led a Stratford school for 25 years.

Michael Caveney, who was head of St Gregory's RC Primary from 1987 to 2012, died on Friday 15th August.

Michael Caveney, retired headteacher of St Gregory's

Praised as ‘dedicated, committed, hard-working” and “kind-hearted and compassionate”, his blend of thoughtfulness and humour touched the lives of thousands.

Born in April 1950 in Blackpool, he lived there until 1968 when he won a place at St Martin’s Church of England teacher training college in Lancaster.

It was here, in a history tutorial, that he met his wife of 54 years, Gillian.

Love blossomed and the pair married in 1971, during their final year of study.

They both stayed on an extra year to convert their qualifications into a degree from Lancaster University, making Michael the first in his family to earn a degree.

Michael Caveney at school

Michael’s first teaching job was at Newbold Avon Junior and Infant School near Rugby, and he cycled to work every day from the couple’s house in Brinklow.

He went on to teach at St Marie’s Middle School, also near Rugby, before stepping up to the deputy head role at St Mary’s in Southam, and then deputy and acting head at St Joseph's in Nuneaton.

Mr Caveney was the former head of St Gregory's

In 1987, aged 37, he was appointed headteacher of St Gregory's RC Primary in Stratford, where he would remain in post for a quarter of a century, before retiring in 2012.

He was always on duty in the playground long before school officially opened so that working parents could drop off their children early and always keen to help, wherever he could.

He painted and mended things around school and filled the corridors with pictures of the children learning and playing.

Visitors to the school said when walking along the corridors, it reflected the happiness of the pupils and celebrated all their achievements, no matter how small.

Michael’s mischievous side was illustrated by his desire to take a role in every panto, dressing up as a dame, or playing the goose that laid a golden egg – all of which the children found hilarious

During his time as head, one of his lasting legacies was helping set up the pre-school Little Gregs, which opened in 2008.

Herald cutting from 2012, about Michael Caveney's retirement

Unusually for a headteacher, Michael taught right up until he retired and could turn his hand to all subjects, although he was particularly fond of history.

A qualified swimming instructor, he even taught pottery at one point.

His last Ofsted inspection in 2011, a year before he retired, described the school as having an “excellent family atmosphere” with “outstanding spiritual, moral, cultural development” and “outstanding care, support, guidance”

It judged that ‘the headteacher leads well’ and ‘pupils make good progress’.

The Ofsted inspectors concluded “the school is fortunate to have a dedicated, committed and very hard working headteacher”.

Among the many tributes to Michael, there is one from a former school governor who describes Michael as “well respected by parents and teachers and the children loved him.

“He was kind, fair and very patient.

“It is a testimony to his popularity that many of his old pupils kept in touch with him and many sent their own children to St. Gregory's.”

Many of those who’ve sent messages speak of his “warmth, thoughtfulness and “the way he made each person feel special”.

One wrote: “His legacy lives on in the lives he touched”, while another said: “…a wonderful, caring man who always put the children at the heart of everything”.

While still at St Gregs, Michael was active in the Catholic church.

He took a group of parents and children to Lourdes each year on a pilgrimage and led outward bounds trips.

In his free time, he enjoyed chess, photography and travelling with Gillian.

And as a keen cyclist, he’d set off from the couple’s home in Tiddington to tackle epic rides across the county, stopping off along the way for a cup of tea and slice of cake or breakfast/lunch, and even cycled all the way to Blackpool a number of times.

He was often involved in community projects, usually involving his paintbrushes, such as renovating the Tiddington village phone box into a children's book exchange.

Once retired, he devoted his time to supporting his family and was a very involved grandad to his three grandchildren Jessica, Anna and Vinnie.

Michael is survived by his widow, Gillian Caveney, and daughters Rachael, Lucy and Frankie.



